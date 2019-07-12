Little extras made the day when Matthew Iley and Joanne Hornby married at Gibbon Bridge Hotel

Lots of finishing touches and little surprises made Matthew Iley and Joanne Hornby’s wedding day perfect.

Lots of finishing touches and little surprises made Matthew Iley and Joanne Hornby’s wedding day perfect.

Matthew and Joanne Iley

From Joanne’s best friend secretly flying over from Australia to be a bridesmaid, to the beautiful and emotive cake topper in memory of Joanne’s baby girl, Hazel, the day was everything they had hoped for.

The couple, from Clitheroe, met at work and were just friends for a while before romance blossomed.

Matthew, a transport planner, whisked Joanne away to Windermere for a romantic break and to propose to her.

They knew from the second they walked into Gibbon Bridge Hotel that they had to get married there.

Matthew and Joanne Iley

Joanne, an accounts assistant, said: “It’s a stunning hotel and, for me, it has an unassuming beauty.

They married in the hotel’s orangery and arranged for The Tall Toastmaster to make sure our day ran smoothly.

“N​either myself nor Matt have had a easy ride to get to the point we are in our lives, so we wanted a relaxed day in beautiful surroundings to celebrate with our daughters, our family and friends and we got exactly that.

“Our wedding day couldn’t have been more perfect. I am so grateful to all of our suppliers for delivering exactly what we asked for and to everyone for their support in getting us to where we are.

Matthew added: “I don’t think I can put into words how proud I was when I saw my daughter, stepdaughter and now wife walking down the aisle, they looked beautiful.

“I can’t thank Jo enough who, let’s be honest, did most of the organising of the wedding and everyone involved, it couldn’t have gone any better. We had a brilliant day surrounded by family and friends. Edward, from Gibbon Bridge, and Stefan, The Tall Toastmaster, were invaluable on the day.”