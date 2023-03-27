Literary fun as festival of words What’s Your Story Chorley? returns
Annual festival of words What’s Your Story Chorley? returned to the Town Hall last Saturday bringing with it well-known authors, storytellers, and poets for a day of literary fun.
Many attended the much-loved free event by Chorley Council over the weekend and were treated to story time by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, musicians performing stories through the power of music alongside interactive workshops and sessions for kids. The popular, colourful book bench trail also made a welcome return across the town centre, thanks to local schools, nurseries and community groups for creating them.
Check out some of our pictures from the event.