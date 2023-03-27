News you can trust since 1886
Literary fun as festival of words What’s Your Story Chorley? returns

Annual festival of words What’s Your Story Chorley? returned to the Town Hall last Saturday bringing with it well-known authors, storytellers, and poets for a day of literary fun.

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

Many attended the much-loved free event by Chorley Council over the weekend and were treated to story time by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, musicians performing stories through the power of music alongside interactive workshops and sessions for kids. The popular, colourful book bench trail also made a welcome return across the town centre, thanks to local schools, nurseries and community groups for creating them.

Check out some of our pictures from the event.

Lara Pritchard (10) on the book bench trail in Chorley as part of the What's Your Story Chorley festival

Lara Pritchard (10) on the book bench trail in Chorley as part of the What's Your Story Chorley festival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A reading of Humpty Dumpty at Chorley Library for the younger children

A reading of Humpty Dumpty at Chorley Library for the younger children Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Queues outside Chorley Theatre to listen to Sir Lindsay Hoyle speak at Chorley Theatre with Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam as part of the What's Your Story Chorley? festival

Queues outside Chorley Theatre to listen to Sir Lindsay Hoyle speak at Chorley Theatre with Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam as part of the What's Your Story Chorley? festival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Ian Whiteley from The Crows of Albion: Crow Lore sings a series of poems set to folk music at Chorley's indoor market

Ian Whiteley from The Crows of Albion: Crow Lore sings a series of poems set to folk music at Chorley's indoor market Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

