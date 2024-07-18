Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool based singer Linda Nolan has shared an update on her incurable cancer and its side effects.

65-year-old Linda, a former member of the pop group the Nolans alongside her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen, has been battling cancer for nearly two decades now.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 but following the all-clear in 2011, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017 and since then it has spread to her liver, bones and brain.

Yesterday, Linda, who was told in March that her cancer had seen no growth, published her weekly Daily Mirror column in which she revealed that she had visited her oncologist again this week, alongside sister Denise, this time awaiting “the worst” news.

However, thankfully the Blackpool resident instead expressed her relief that the worst did not come, as she went on to share her gratitude for the extra time she feels she has been given, especially in the wake of old friend Keith Burns’ death.

Linda, who worked with Keith on the musical ‘Blood Brothers’ in the 2000s, wrote: “The tumours remain stable. The disease is still there, having a blast, refusing to call it quits for the night (an honorary Nolan). But there’s no more of it. I know I’m lucky. A couple of Fridays ago I found myself at the funeral of a dear friend who was only 61 and whose death came as a complete shock.”

Describing how her friend’s funeral affected her, Linda said: “For a minute there in church I wondered if I could actually go through with it. The thought of seeing the coffin suddenly seemed overwhelming. It’s not like I was thinking: “This’ll be me in a week.”

Although Linda thankfully had no more bad news to share of her cancer, she did admit in her column that the side effects continue to be an issue.

Linda wrote: “The day after my results I went to see my physio, popped to the loo, and fell over. It was one of my worst. I banged into the sink and skinned my knee. It took me three attempts to get up while frantically shouting “Don’t come in!” When I finally opened the door, I had quite the audience: my friend, two nurses and the physio, who promptly gave me some lessons in slowing down.”

She then went on to say that loss of her friend Keith - who she affectionally called Kitty- has brought such side effects into persepctive.

Linda said: “But despite the fear and falls, I’ve never felt more grateful for the time Kitty didn’t get. His loss has been a reminder to squeeze the most out of everything.

“There’s nothing sudden about what’s happening to me. But I’m suddenly even more aware that every second counts.”