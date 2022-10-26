Lightpool Festival 2022: 18 pictures showing the scenes as Carnival Magic lights up Blackpool Tower Ballroom
The electrifying illuminated show lit up Blackpool's Tower Ballroom on Monday evening (October 24) as Lightpool Festival continues to entertain visitors during October.
By Emma Downey
4 hours ago
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 12:21pm
The internationally recognised Carnival Magic performance included incredible giant hand-crafted puppets along with stunning illuminated dancers.
We were there to capture the vibrant scenes.
