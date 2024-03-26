Lifelong love of music inspires Padiham plasterer Sean McBreen to turn hobby into a career as McBreen's Music Mayhem

A lifelong love of music inspired a Padiham plasterer to turn his hobby into a career.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:28 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:02 GMT
Sean McBreen is now wowing audiences across Lancashire and Yorkshire with his new venture, McBreen’s Music Mayhem, hosting music bingo and pop quiz events.

Explaining the dramatic career change after 20 years Sean said: “I have always loved music and was thinking of a way I could make it into a job and that’s when I came up with the idea. I wasn’t sure if it would be a success or not, but once the bookings started coming in it really took off.”

Sean with a lucky winner at one of his McBreen's Music Mayhem nights
Sean played a couple of gigs in Rotherham, where he has family, and he has sold out a gig at Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, April 20th.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to achieve this, I could never have imagined this would happen.”

The change from working on his own the majority of the time as a plasterer is in start contrast to his role now, but Sean admits he is loving every minute of the limelight. He added: “The nights I put on are all about having a great time, very high energy and enjoying the music.

“I really enjoy it as I’ve always been one of the first up on the karaoke, so being up on the stage in front of hundreds of people doesn’t phase me.”

A huge Blur fan, Sean enjoys a wide variety of music and incorporates everything from 1950’s rock n roll up to present day tracks in his act.

Sean said his family, and in particular his wife wife Amy and their two children Buddy (seven) and Charlie, who will be three in April, have been really supportive of him.

