"Our thoughts are with the casualty's friends and family at this sad time," said volunteers with Lytham and St Annes lifeboat crew.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lifeboat crews from Lytham and St Annes were called into action after a ferry passenger fell into the Irish Sea near Liverpool at the weekend.

The 44-year-old from north Wales fell from the Stena Estrid during its journey from Belfast to Birkenhead at around 8.15am on Saturday (January 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was located and airlifted by HM Coastguard helicopter before being rushed to hospital by ambulance. Sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Merseyside Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

The force said his next of kin have been informed.

Stena Estrid at berth in Holyhead. Pic credit: Hefin Owen (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The alarm was raised shortly after 8am on Saturday (January 20) when HM Coastguard called for lifeboat crews from Lancashire, Merseyside and north Wales to join the rescue efforts.

Lytham and St Anne RNLI launched lifeboat Barbara Anne and mounted a three-hour search for the missing man before being stood down following his rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lytham St Annes RNLI said: "On the morning of Saturday, January 20 our ALB, Barbara Anne, was called out to join in the search for a man-overboard from a ferry near Liverpool.

"We joined RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station , RNLI Llandudno Lifeboat and RNLI Rhyl in the search.