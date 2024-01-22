Lytham St Annes RNLI lifeboat crews join rescue search after man falls from Belfast to Birkenhead ferry
"Our thoughts are with the casualty's friends and family at this sad time," said volunteers with Lytham and St Annes lifeboat crew.
Lifeboat crews from Lytham and St Annes were called into action after a ferry passenger fell into the Irish Sea near Liverpool at the weekend.
The 44-year-old from north Wales fell from the Stena Estrid during its journey from Belfast to Birkenhead at around 8.15am on Saturday (January 20).
He was located and airlifted by HM Coastguard helicopter before being rushed to hospital by ambulance. Sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Merseyside Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
The force said his next of kin have been informed.
The alarm was raised shortly after 8am on Saturday (January 20) when HM Coastguard called for lifeboat crews from Lancashire, Merseyside and north Wales to join the rescue efforts.
Lytham and St Anne RNLI launched lifeboat Barbara Anne and mounted a three-hour search for the missing man before being stood down following his rescue.
A spokesperson for Lytham St Annes RNLI said: "On the morning of Saturday, January 20 our ALB, Barbara Anne, was called out to join in the search for a man-overboard from a ferry near Liverpool.
"We joined RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station , RNLI Llandudno Lifeboat and RNLI Rhyl in the search.
"Our thoughts are with the casualty's friends and family at this sad time. "