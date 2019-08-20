Liberal Democrat politicians in Preston call on city council to join fight against no deal Brexit

Liberal Democrat politicians in Preston are calling on the city council to join the fight against a no deal Brexit.

They want to see Preston residents from the EU provided with advice and support around their status, should it not be possible to avert such an exit from the European Union.

Lib Dem coun Tony Raisbeck represents Greyfriars Ward

Councillors from the party, who believe Britain is better off in the EU, are tabling a motion to members of Preston City Council at a meeting on Thursday.

They also want the local Government body write to the city’s three sitting MPs, as well as the Prime Minister.

Lib Dem coun Tony Raisbeck, who represents Greyfriars Ward, said: “Brexit is and will be the biggest issue affecting this country and this city for years and years to come.

“During the referendum no one was calling for a no deal Brexit because everyone knew it would be terrible for the country.

“As councillors we need to protect our residents and a no deal Brexit will hurt the people in Preston.”

He added: “Like lots of people across the country I was a Labour supporter but Brexit changed everything and only the LibDems were saying what needed to be said.

“Three years later the LibDems are still the strongest Remain party.”