Liam Gallagher sends Adidas trainers to homeless shelter for Christmas

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has proved to be Lancashire’s ‘Wonderwall’ after sending designer trainers to young people staying in a homeless shelter.

By Emma Downey
1 hour ago - 1 min read

He sent 30 pairs of Adidas shoes to Blackburn charity Nightsafe which helps young people aged 16 to 24 who are homeless or at the risk of homelessness with accommodation and advice.

The singer, known for hits including Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger, developed a friendship with the charity through his friend Gary Aspden – an Adidas designer from Darwen.

Kind-hearted Liam Gallagher sent 30 pairs of Adidas trainers to young people staying in Nightsafe homeless charity in Blackburn
He tweeted: “To all the youths staying in the Nighsafe hostels in Blackburn and Darwen – hope you enjoy all your Nightsafe Adidas LG2 SPZL trainers this Xmas. Big love to Jan and all the Nightsafe staff for the biblical work they do.”

Nightsafe replied with a tweet saying “Thanks for the creps our kid and for everything you’ve done to support us in supporting young people. You’re a true Nightsafe hero.”