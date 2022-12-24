He sent 30 pairs of Adidas shoes to Blackburn charity Nightsafe which helps young people aged 16 to 24 who are homeless or at the risk of homelessness with accommodation and advice.

The singer, known for hits including Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger, developed a friendship with the charity through his friend Gary Aspden – an Adidas designer from Darwen.

Kind-hearted Liam Gallagher sent 30 pairs of Adidas trainers to young people staying in Nightsafe homeless charity in Blackburn

He tweeted: “To all the youths staying in the Nighsafe hostels in Blackburn and Darwen – hope you enjoy all your Nightsafe Adidas LG2 SPZL trainers this Xmas. Big love to Jan and all the Nightsafe staff for the biblical work they do.”