Leyland woman who survived cancer as a child calls for more public support

Elle Miller was diagnosed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukaemia) in 2010 when she was 12 years old, and her life as a schoolgirl changed in ways she could never have imagined.

Now fit and well, the 24-year-old teaching assistant says she owes her life to progress in cancer research and hopes that sharing her story will inspire others to join the fight against the disease.

To save lives tomorrow, give support today

With around 43,600 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the North West, Elle’s message is clear – to save lives tomorrow, Cancer Research UK needs the public’s support today.

That’s why she’s calling on people across Lancashire to give regularly to the charity to help fund long term research projects that could drive new breakthroughs for people like her.

Elle, a former student at St Mary’s High School, said: “I am so grateful for the research that has saved my life. I count my lucky stars that I am here to tell my story and I want to spread the positivity that you can have hope and that you can beat cancer. I really want to be able to give other people hope too.”

Elle’s story

A fit and healthy Elle today

Elle was diagnosed with ALL after her mum became concerned that she was sleeping a lot, losing weight and had a cough that wouldn’t go away.

She was given a blood test and initially doctors thought she may be anaemic, but further tests at Royal Preston Hospital confirmed that she had a type of leukaemia.

She was referred for chemotherapy treatment at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where she attended for regular check-ups until she was 18.

She said: “Being diagnosed at such a young age I don’t really fully know still to this date if I understood what cancer was, or what was to come. I think I knew I’d lose my hair, but I just always had this feeling that everything was going to be alright.

Elle undergoing treatment in 2010

“To be honest I carried my mum and dad through it all. I am an only child, and it was a very worrying time, but I was so positive, and still am with my outlook, that I just knew we’d get through it. The nurses at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital were just amazing too and they helped us all so much.

“I used to do my schoolwork at the hospital to try and not fall too far behind and I missed a lot of lessons for appointments, or not being well enough to go in, but then I got better, and I went on to do my exams and then teacher training.”

What Cancer Research UK does

Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

Its research has led to more than 50 cancer drugs being used across the UK and around the world, from widely used chemotherapies to new-generation precision treatments. I

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Cancer Research UK was able to spend around £29 million in the North West last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

How to help

As well as regular giving, people can help support the vital work by getting a World Cancer Day Unity Band from one of the charity’s shops while stocks. They are available in pink, navy or blue.

