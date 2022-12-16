Mel Winder and her late husband Dave began taking in stray cats by chance after they started showing up at the door of their property in Leyland over 18 years ago.

Not wanting to leave them to fend for themselves, Mel chose to give them a home.

“I’ve always been that kind of person,” she said, “I love anything be it animal, mineral or vegetable and my fella just sort of put up with it.

Four of the adorable cats Mel Winder has rescued. She looks after six in total

“Cats would show up underfed, undernourished and covered in fleas and bites like they had been fighting for their food.

“After a while he softened to the idea, and it progressed from there.”

Family and friends began contacting them when there was a cat in need as word spread, with Mel also offering to foster cats from a local veterinary practice.

“We were known as the local rescue,” Mel added.

Sadly, Mel’s husband suddenly died a year ago, and within months of his death she was evicted from her home.

She was also signed off work as she struggled to cope with his death.

“I couldn’t concentrate on anything else. I was in a dark place,” she said.

“But I went back to work part-time to try and get on top of bills, and luckily, I found a little job as an Accounts Assistant in Chorley and eventually they asked me to go back full-time.”

Getting herself back on her feet, Mel found herself another property and began working on her new life.

Mel also continued her legacy of taking in stray cats to help keep her occupied, and she now has six in total that she cares for.

She said: “Cats and dogs being booted out of their homes has apparently doubled since everybody went back to work after Covid.

“If people like me don’t help them, who's going to?”

Despite struggling financially, she always makes sure they are fed, watered and get the medical attention they need.

But many of the cats Mel takes in have underlying health issues, making it hard to keep on top of the bills.

“I’ve been down to around £2 in the bank until pay day in the past, but as long as my cats are okay, I’ll go to the food bank if I need to,” she said.

“I’m not bothered about me just as long as they’re alright.”

One of the ill cats is Dave, named after Mel’s late husband, who is “riddled with arthritis”.

“He showed up when I was pretty low,” she said.

“It was like my other half was giving me a kick up the backside and telling me to keep going while giving me another cat to concentrate on.”

There’s also Fudge who has hyperthyroidism and gingivitis, Pooh who needs monthly check-ups and special food due to recurring crystals in his urine, and Malcolm who was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV).

Mel added: “Probably five out of the six have got something, whether it’s very mild or quite severe.”

She is currently having to dispense around six or seven different medications in the morning, after work and occasionally during the night as a result.

Most of her wage is subsequently spent on vet fees, rent, bills and specialised cat food.

“I get a little shopping in for myself with whatever is left,” she said, “but I would starve if it meant keeping my babies alive.

“That's what they mean to me. They are my support animals.”

Mel has attempted to get help from multiple organisations including the RSCPA and the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals), but said they have all offered a variety of reasons as to why she is not entitled to support.

Desperate, she has now launched a GoFundMe page in the hopes she can raise money to pay the medical bills.

“I feel cheeky asking for support, but I’ve gone a year without asking for financial help and I don’t want the vets to turn around and say they can’t give me anymore credit,” she said.

“Normally if I can’t do it myself then I won’t bother or I’ll try every way I can to do it myself, and when you’ve been left on your own suddenly you’ve got to learn to fight for yourself.

“But at some point, you’ve got to sit down and admit that you can’t do it on your own anymore.”

Mel says the money will help her pay the bills she has accrued and help give her cats a good and healthy life.

She added: “Taking the cats in and helping them has been one of the only things that has kept me going.

“I’m waiting for news about a second job in the meantime, but just need a little help in the meantime.”

