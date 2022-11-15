Bretherton Combined Church of England School is one of 10 schools to benefit from United Utilities’ £1m Sustainable Drainage for Schools programme which has seen a range of measures introduced to divert rainfall away from entering the sewer system by soaking it up for use in gardens, planters and ponds. The north west is generally one of the wettest regions in the country and the wetter weather which increases the chance of flooding has returned. The SUDS for Schools programme is working towards United Utilities’ Better Rivers; Better North West action plan which aims to improve the health of the region’s rivers. The company has committed to reduce the operation of storm overflows from sewers by 30 per cent by 2025, and improve 184km of waterways. United Utilities funded the award-winning project with support from the Department for Education. It was delivered in partnership with the scheme designer Atkins Ltd and contractor Horticon Ltd.