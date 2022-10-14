Leyland nursery boss speaks out after sudden closure - here's what they have to say

A message sent to the Post – believed to be from sole director Sophie McGennity – states: “I am deeply sorry that it has come to this”, after the business closed its doors on October 4.

Parents have described how, after being issued with an invoice on September 30 for October’s care, the nursery failed to open again. They then received a a message to tell them the business had closed permanently due to ill health.

Photo Neil Cross; Playpad Tots.

Parents were forced to scramble for new childcare places, having to take time off work while new arrangements were made.

What does the nursery say?

A statement sent to the Post from the Playpad Tots Facebook account states: “The nursery was closed due to staff shortages and illness.

"It was the advice of governing bodies that the nursery unfortunately had to close, this was to ensure that the remaining staff were safeguarded along with the children.

"It was a hard decision that I had to make knowing the parents relied on us for childcare and there were amazing relationships built between staff and children during their time.”

What about refunds?

In the message sent to parents, management said: "You will be contacted individually with regards to any refunds that are due. We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Playpad Zone is unaffected

