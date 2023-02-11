Leyland Gran claims to have spent £6,000 on hotel bills because of five-year 'mouldy flat' row

Gail Norris, 58, says mould in the Fox Lane property gives her an "aggressive allergic reaction", which causes her to gasp for air and struggle to swallow, but that her problems alleviate when she leaves the accommodation.

Owners Progress Housing insist there is no mould and no risks in the property, which is backed by the findings of an independent Royal Institute Chartered Surveyors report, plus South Ribble Borough Council’s Environmental Health and Protection teams.

As a gesture of goodwill, the group put Ms Norris up in a hotel while inspectors visited the property, have provided a dehumidifier, and the Post has seen an order of work for anti-fungicide paint for the property in 2018.

Gail Norris says she wears a mask inside her home because of mould

The backstory

Ms Norris, who has a range of health problems, moved into the property in 2018 and says there were problems from day one.

In 2019 she told the Post she was prepared to sleep in a tent rather than in the house, and at that point, Progress insisted that while the property has ‘adequate facilities to manage moisture...’ and that there is ‘...no indication of rising damp or penetrating dampness, it would "work with Ms Norris and do everything we can to support her in her tenancy.”

Pictures of mould in Gail's home

Four years on, and Ms Norris says the problem hasn't improved.

She said: "Every winter it starts. I'm really poorly and I can't continue like this. I've spent £6,000 on hotels and all of my possessions are contaminated with mould.

"My own son can't even visit because he also has an allergic reaction."

She added: "Progress say that there isn't a problem, yet they've been cleaning it constantly for five years.

Gail's bathroom

"I'm at the end of my tether and I don't know what to do.

"I am not doing this for compensation, I want accountability. This is my home town and I'd hate for someone else to move in and have these problems."

What does Progress Housing say?

Tammy Bradley, Executive Director of Operations and Support, Progress Housing Group said: "Ms Norris is a long-standing tenant, and we have always responded to issues raised by her or identified within the property.

“In response to issues raised by Ms Norris, we have tried to maintain contact and support her needs and satisfy her concerns, and are sorry if she doesn’t feel that this has been the case. We have visited the property several times and agreed on any actions required to ensure her home continues to be free from damp and mould.

“At the request of Ms Norris, we arranged a short term stay at a hotel to enable inspections of her property both by our own inspectors, and independent agencies.

"These reports confirmed there is no damp or mould present. As a result, we are fully satisfied that the property is in a good and safe order. It would be inappropriate for us to continue paying for hotel accommodation, when this is found to be the case.