These were the scenes at Leyland Festival, where a mass parade entertained the crowds at Worden Park on Saturday 17 June 2023.

The free event saw a huge procession weave through the town centre this weekend.

This year's theme was based around ‘music through the decades’, and attracted around 40,000 people.

A competition also took place for The Best Dressed Float award went to The Base on Broadfield & Wade hall community association.

Leyland Festival Committee said: “It was fantastic to see the effort and energy from everyone. Save the date for next year Sat 15th June.”

The event began in 1889 and has constantly evolved over the 134 years. It is created and run by volunteer members of the community for the community to celebrate all things about Leyland involving schools, businesses, community groups and residents.

