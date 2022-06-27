Leyland charity Active Lancashire relaunches annual Lancashire sports awards and is seeking nominations

The Active Lancashire Awards, formerly known as the Lancashire Sports Awards, will acknowledge individuals, clubs and organisations across Lancashire who make a positive impact within their own lives as well as within their communities.

Winners from several local borough awards, including the upcoming Preston Sports Awards organized by Preston Sports Forum, are automatically shortlisted at the event.

Pete Mason, Chair of Preston Sports Forum, said “There are such strong sports clubs, volunteers and athletes in Preston that we want to ensure they receive the well-deserved

Sarah Walton, Director of Business at Active Lancashire, with staff from Interfloor, the headline sponsor of the Active Lancashire Awards.

recognition for their dedication to sport. Those that win the Preston categories will automatically be shortlisted for the Active Lancashire Awards and I am looking forward to

seeing who will represent Preston at this event.”

John Cooper, CEO at Interfloor, the headline sponsor of the Active Lancashire Awards, added, “As a large Lancashire employer that cares about improving life opportunities locally, we are pleased to be the headline sponsor of an awards event that celebrates healthierlifestyles and connected communities. The county has served us well and through working with Active Lancashire we hope to give something back to people across the region, including the people who work for us and their families.”

The awards, which will take place on November 18 at Ewood Park in Blackburn, have changed their name to be more inclusive.

Sarah Walton, Director of Business at Active Lancashire, said, “After 20 years of running the awards, we wanted to refresh the name so that the event is just as much about

celebrating activity as a way to boost health and wellbeing as it is about sporting achievements, opening up the range of people and communities who can apply for categories.

“We know that Interfloor share similar values and want to invest in their local communities, so are really pleased they will be joining us as our headline sponsor.”

While people living in several districts would apply to their local borough awards to be shortlisted at the regional awards, those from Chorley, Lancaster, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, Wyre and West Lancashire can apply now directly through the Active Lancashire Awards website.

Active Lancashire are also currently looking for additional businesses to sponsor event categories.