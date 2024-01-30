Leyland Brownie, Ellie Rose, earns all Interest Badges

Ellie Rose celebrating with Leader and District Commissioner Nadine Sumner

To earn her Gold Award, Ellie Rose had to earn Skills Builders and complete a wide range of unit meeting activities and challenges. As part of the programme she has worked on First Aid, work in the community, outdoor adventures, learning skills for her future, and finding ways to express herself and develop her interests.

Interest badges are an extension of the programme, and are typically completed by girls at home. Only six interest badges are needed in order to achieve the Brownie Gold Award, but Ellie Rose went above and beyond by completing every possible Brownie interest badge - 18 in total. As the final challenge for her Gold Award, she designed and led an activity for her Brownie unit and also for the younger girls in the sister Rainbow unit which runs on the same night. Ellie Rose is now looking forward to joining Guides where she will have lots of new challenges and opportunities.

Anna Clinton, one of the Brownie Leaders, said: "We are so proud of Ellie Rose, and of all our girls. It's clear that Ellie loves coming to Brownies, and she always enjoys showing us what she has been working on at home. Brownies is all about giving girls lots of opportunities to try new things and learn new skills, all while building confidence, having fun and making friends for life."