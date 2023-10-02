Lesley Jane’s Boutique, named after both ladies, is located on Market Street, in Chorley, next to Panache Lounge, and offers all kinds of luxury women's clothes at affordable prices including hand bags, shoes and boots. Beautiful artistic luxury furniture pieces is also up for grabs. The ladies who are in their 60s told the post: “We are two best friends who have always dreamed of owning our own clothing boutique, and here we are! We see a lot of our clothes on actors in coronation street and other soaps! Come and take a look in our shop, or come and say hello to us we’d love to chat!”