Lesley Jane’s Boutique: take a look inside Lancashire's newest clothing store owned by two best friends

Two best friends who have always dreamed of owning their own clothing boutique have manifested it into reality.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:40 BST

Lesley Jane’s Boutique, named after both ladies, is located on Market Street, in Chorley, next to Panache Lounge, and offers all kinds of luxury women's clothes at affordable prices including hand bags, shoes and boots. Beautiful artistic luxury furniture pieces is also up for grabs. The ladies who are in their 60s told the post: “We are two best friends who have always dreamed of owning our own clothing boutique, and here we are! We see a lot of our clothes on actors in coronation street and other soaps! Come and take a look in our shop, or come and say hello to us we’d love to chat!”

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

Women's clothing store Lesley Jane’s Boutique has opened on Chorley High Street by best friends Lesley and Jane (pictured)

The boutique is located next to Panache Lounge on Market Street

Some of the clothing on offer in the new store

Dress yourself stylish for the winter months

