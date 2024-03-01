Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The legacy of 22-year-old Garstang man who died of SADS has been marked with a decade of cardiac screening.

It's been 10 years since Paula Hesmondhalgh’s son, Matthew passed away due to SADS which led to cardiac screening being brought to Garstang Community Academy.

Matthew, devastatingly fell victim to SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) in August 2011 when he was just 22 years old.

Matt’s mum and dad, Paula and Barry, from Catterall have been tirelessly fundraising and campaigning for the past decade in his memory.

Paula and Barry Hesmondhalgh with with Eleanor, the 2,000 person screened in memory of Matthew.

They have helped bring Cardiac Risk in the Young’s (CRY) cardiac screening team to the Garstang Community Academy to try and help prevent the same fate traumatising another family.

The screening programme has evolved immeasurably over the past decade thanks to fundraising, research and better understanding of screening protocols.

This has meant that almost 30,000 young people can be tested every year, with screening vans travelling to venues around the UK, almost every day of the week.

Paula said: “After our beautiful son, Matthew, devastatingly fell victim to SADS, we started fundraising to sponsor a CRY cardiac screening six months later.

“So, we set about launching the “Milk Bottle Challenge” (as Matt was a part-time milkie), a race night and an awesome 3-week cycle ride.

“This provided back-up for his friends and two of Matt’s former teachers as they embarked on the gruelling trip from Lands’ End to John O’ Groats.”

The Milk Bottle Challenge was started by Matt’s family where they tried to collect a ‘pint of pennies’ and quickly the idea spread throughout the community and beyond.

A picture of Matthew Hesmondhalgh.

In the decade that has followed, hundreds of milk bottles have been collected which have raised thousands of pounds.

Paula said: “These events spurred a busy schedule of activity and encouragement from our local community that we could never have imagined.

“As a prolific fundraiser himself I think Matt would be proud of what has been achieved in his memory.”

The ten years following the first screening have seen countless contributions be given in honour of Matt from events such as from festivals, galas and dances.

Matt’s family have also strived to raise awareness of CRY’s work and its relentless campaigning to improve access to heart screening across the UK making sure doctors and cardiologists receive specialist training.

Dr Steven Cox, CRY’s Chief Executive, said: “Firstly, I want to extend my sincere thanks to Paula and Barry for their commitment and years of fundraising on behalf of CRY, in memory of their son, Matt.

“We simply wouldn’t be able to provide our vital services and pioneering screening programme without the support of people like the Hesmondhalgh family – which I know is underpinned by the heart of their local community.”

CRY is a charitable organisation helping to raise awareness of young sudden cardiac death, including sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.