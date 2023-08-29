The 47-year-old Burnley born actor has been announced as part of the cast for series two of the prison crime drama ‘Screw’, written by Rob Williams.

Lee, who attended the same secondary school as fellow actor John Simm, is best known for playing Detective Sergeant/ Inspector John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently, Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Paul Hughes in The A Word.

What is the show?

Burnlet actor Lee Ingleby to star in Screw series two. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screw follows two prison officers and their colleagues, working in C-Wing of a men's prison called Long Marsh.

The main two characters in the first series were lead warden Leigh Henry, played by Nina Sosanya from Last Tango in Halifax and His Dark Materials, and 21-year-old trainee officer Rose Gill, played by Derry Girl’s Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who just starts a job at the prison.

Series one aired in January 2022 and a second series was announced in November of the same year.

Nina and Rose are returning for the second series, as are fellow castmates Laura Checkley (King Gary, Detectorists), Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Ron Donachie (Titanic, Game of Thrones), Faraz Ayub (Line of Duty, Suspicion) and Ben Tavassoli (Bulletproof, Compulsion).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an action packed trailer released for series two only this month, it appears the prison officer colleagues will be kept on their toes by rumours of an undercover police officer on the wing.

Who does Lee play?

Lee, who also played Nick Huntley in Line of Duty, will star as Patrick Morgan, a new inmate at the prison "with a hidden agenda", according to Channel 4.

Speaking last year, Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor said: “We’re excited to be back in Glasgow to start filming Series 2 of Screw and to welcome Lee Ingleby who is a fantastic addition to our brilliant cast. Series 2 promises even more drama, intrigue and humour on C Wing and we can’t wait to get started.”

When will the series air?