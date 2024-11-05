One of the world’s most famous rock star- Robert Plant- made a surprising appearance at a Lancashire football ground yesterday..

Led Zeppelin lead singer and lyricist, Robert Plant CBE, paid a visit to Accrington Stanley Football Club yesterday.

In a picture posted online today, Robert poses with an Accrington Stanley scarf next to the club’s Supporter Liaison Officer Robert Houseman,Commercial Director Warren Eastham, and Managing Director David Burgess.

As well as posing for pictures, the club said the rockstar was also treated to tour of the Wham Stadium

L to R: Accrington Stanley Supporter Liaison Officer Robert Houseman, Accrington Stanley Commercial Director Warren Eastham, Robert Plant and Accrington Stanley Managing Director David Burgess. | submit

What was Robert Plant doing at the stadium?

In a statement, the football club said that Robert was “on his way to Harrogate” when he “kindly paid Accrington Stanley a visit”.

When asked if that meant the rockstar was an Accrington Stanley fan, the club’s Supporter Liaison Officer Robert Houseman replied: “He told me he was a Wolves fan but had always had a soft spot for Accrington Stanley and had always wanted to visit the club.”

In fact Black Country born Robert is not only a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan, he has also been the club's third vice-president since for the past 15 years.

What did Accy Stanley make of their famous visiter?

Robert Houseman said: “As soon as he walked into the shop, I recognised that this charismatic guy was an entertainer, but I couldn’t place his face.

“He was on his way to Harrogate where he was working. Offering him a quick look around the stadium and a short history of the club, he took a few pictures and as we left I asked him about his line of work and who he was. That is when I realised I had just spent twenty minutes with Robert Plant, the lead singer of Led Zeppelin. He posed for a couple of photos leaving with his bag of Stanley souvenirs.”

David Burgess, Managing Director of Accrington Stanley, said: “It’s not every day that Robert Plant calls in for a look around. Told us he follows our results too!”