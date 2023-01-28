Leap of faith for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Children’s Appeal - here's how you can help raise funds
The team behind Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Children’s Appeal is taking a leap of faith – bytrusting that supporters will sign up to drop 128ft from the top of a Lancashire landmark.
Recruits are being sought for its “Pledge to go over the Edge” abseil from the pinnacle of Peel Tower in Ramsbottom, on Saturday, March 25.
Charity team member Lucy Clark said: “This is a first for us in that we’ve never before been involved in abseiling but it is a growing sport. It is therefore something of a leap of faith on our part because it’s difficult to predict how popular or otherwise it will be as a fundraising activity.
“Obviously, we’re hopeful loads of people will see it as a fun opportunity to give abseiling a go in a safe environment while helping us out at the same time.”
The event, which is being sponsored by Farington roofing company Gables UK Ltd, is being run in association with specialist outdoor activities company Alternative Adventure. It will provide all helmets and other safety equipment as well as instruction.
To find out more or register for the abseil, which has a participation fee of £30 and requires a minimum of £50 to be raised in sponsorship, go to https://lthcharity.org.uk/get-involved-nhs/fundraising-events/peel-tower-abseil/
Through its Children’s Appeal, the charity team is aiming to raise £1 million for a wish list of items to bring about a raft of improvements to children’s in and outpatients at the Royal Preston Hospital, Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, Leyland’s Broadoaks Child Development Centre and other local children’s facilities managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.