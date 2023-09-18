Law firm tackles 560 mile walk to raise funds for national abuse charity

Watch more videos on Shots!

The abuse team at leading law firm Simpson Millar has raised a total of £600 for The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC), after walking more than 560 miles – smashing their original 458.4 mile target, which is the distance between all of the law firm’s offices and the charity’s offices.

The 11-strong Simpson Millar team took on this immense challenge throughout August. They were inspired by the work their firm does to provide legal support to abuse survivors, and to campaign for a change in the way that abuse survivors can access support and compensation through both redress schemes and the criminal injuries compensation scheme.

While donations are still coming in, the Simpson Millar team have raised £600 to date, with the funds being donated to support NAPAC’s work providing free support around the country to adult survivors of childhood abuse.

The Simpson Millar team taking on the challenge for NAPAC

Regularly posting updates and pictures on the team’s Just Giving page, the challenge saw those taking part battle through the typically unpredictable British weather on coastal hikes, as well as Manchester city centre, close to the firm’s local offices. Others opted to tackle their miles on the treadmill.

Commenting on the fundraising efforts of the group Liam Goggin, head of the national abuse law team at Simpson Millar which also has offices in Leeds, Lancaster, Cardiff Bristol and London, said: “As abuse solicitors we recognise the importance of the services charities like NAPAC provide, and we’re proud to be supporting the vital work they do for people who have experienced abuse in childhood.

“I’m very proud of all of the team for taking on this challenge, and as a department that sees many survivors of abuse, if we can help even one person it will be worth it.”

Commenting on the donation, Dr Kim Bond, Head of Development at NAPAC, said: “We are incredibly thankful to the Simpson Millar team for this act of generosity. Their outspoken support of our service over the past few years has bolstered awareness of NAPAC’s support services, and we hope the success of their ambitious walking challenge will inspire others to do the same!

Our law firm partnership programme has proven an effective way of growing collaboration between NAPAC and the UK law community, so that survivors are better supported throughout the criminal justice process. Simpson Millar are an integral part of these efforts."

As a trusted support service, survivors engage with NAPAC to disclose childhood abuse, to be heard and comforted, and to be able to make brave, positive choices every day – including asking for help when they need it.

Those using the services ask for support with a range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, isolation, reporting to the police, domestic and sexual violence, boundaries, and complex post-traumatic stress. For many, contacting NAPAC is a first step to recovering from trauma and leading happier, more fulfilled lives.

In addition, NAPAC also provides industry-leading training in trauma-informed survivor support, so that solicitors can better support their clients, and safeguard their own mental wellbeing.