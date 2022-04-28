South Ribble Borough Council has approved at least five proposals in the past seven days.

They include the building of seven blocks for jobs and parking amongst other uses, following the demolition of existing structures at The Old Mill in School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

Permission has also been given for a single storey side extension to a bespoke detached Penwortham home, formerly on the market with Marie Holmes Estates, with five double bedrooms, six bathrooms and its own private gym. The new extension will include an enclosed swimming pool area.

Here are more details about the council’s decisions regarding the latest applications.

Undefined: readMore

1. Brindle Road South Ribble Borough Council has given consent to Bellway Homes to change the brick type for plots on land off Brindle Road in Bamber Bridge. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Old Road Approval with conditions has been given for a dormer extension to the front of 47 Liverpool Old Road in Much Hoole, and to change its flat roof to pitched. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. 24 Station Road, New Longton.jpg Approval with conditions has been granted for a side extension with a roof canopy to the front of 24 Station Road in New Longton, and garage to the side. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Oaks, Hill Road, Penwortham.jpg The council has given permission for a single storey side extension to The Oaks, 23 Hill Road, Penwortham, after confirming the plans will cause minimal disturbance to existing trees on the site. The homeowners will create an enclosed swimming pool area, gym and lounge, together with associated facilities, and erect a 2m high wall and gates to the front boundary. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales