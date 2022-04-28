The latest planning applications to be approved in South Ribble include the building of seven blocks for jobs and parking following the demolition of The Old Mill in School Lane, Bamber Bridge (top image).

Latest planning applications to be approved in South Ribble include seven blocks for jobs and parking following demolition of The Old Mill in Bamber Bridge

Here are the latest planning applications in South Ribble to be given the go-ahead by authorities this week.

By Laura Longworth
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:30 pm

South Ribble Borough Council has approved at least five proposals in the past seven days.

They include the building of seven blocks for jobs and parking amongst other uses, following the demolition of existing structures at The Old Mill in School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

Permission has also been given for a single storey side extension to a bespoke detached Penwortham home, formerly on the market with Marie Holmes Estates, with five double bedrooms, six bathrooms and its own private gym. The new extension will include an enclosed swimming pool area.

Here are more details about the council’s decisions regarding the latest applications.

1. Brindle Road

South Ribble Borough Council has given consent to Bellway Homes to change the brick type for plots on land off Brindle Road in Bamber Bridge.

2. Liverpool Old Road

Approval with conditions has been given for a dormer extension to the front of 47 Liverpool Old Road in Much Hoole, and to change its flat roof to pitched.

3. 24 Station Road, New Longton.jpg

Approval with conditions has been granted for a side extension with a roof canopy to the front of 24 Station Road in New Longton, and garage to the side.

4. The Oaks, Hill Road, Penwortham.jpg

The council has given permission for a single storey side extension to The Oaks, 23 Hill Road, Penwortham, after confirming the plans will cause minimal disturbance to existing trees on the site. The homeowners will create an enclosed swimming pool area, gym and lounge, together with associated facilities, and erect a 2m high wall and gates to the front boundary.

