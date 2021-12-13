Landmark Burnley town centre building goes on the market for £600,000

The building in Manchester Road, that houses Fitzpatrick's pub, has been put up for sale by Cheshire Estates, which owns the property.

Fitzpatrick's will not be affected by the sale and will continue and to be run by landlady Jaimie Hopwood with her husband Gavin Fernavs, and sister Lauren.

Marketed by Wilmslow based agent Smaart Move, the sale is for the freehold of the 11,412 square foot property which is described as an 'excellent investment opportunity' with a potential to convert the upper section of the building subject to planning consent.

Jaimie said: "We have a legally binding contract in place so Fitzpatrick's will continue as we are now.

"The sale is to find a new owner for the building."

Fitzpatrick's was opened in June this year by Jaimie, who also runs the Thornton Arms. The former Wetherspoons pub was taken over in November, 2019 and re-named the Brun Lea before Jaimie and Gavin took it over.

They re-branded it as Fitzpatrick's in honour of Jaimie and Lauren's grandparents Danny (91) and Edi (87).

The couple carried out a complete refurbishment of the venue to position it at the heart of town centre nightlife, with a focus on fresh food, quality drinks and live entertainment.

Despite hospitality being one of industries hardest hit by the pandemic, Jaimie said the opportunity to take over the running of such an iconic building was just too good to turn down.

Jaimie said: "The last seven months have been challenging for everyone and especially those of us in the hospitality industry.

"We do have busy times, but the town itself is a lot quieter, so there have been times when we have struggled.

"But we will keep going as we have done and get through this next stage, despite not knowing what lies ahead regarding any future restrictions, and hopefully we can soon return to normal."