Highest Point takes place at Williamson Park in Lancaster in May 2023.

Last week it was announced that Hacienda Classical will headline the opening night at the Williamson Park festival on Thursday May 11.

Hacienda Classical sees Tim Crooks from Manchester Camerata lead a collective of artists and musicians on stage in performing well-known favourites and new versions of club classics, all mixed continuously into one non-stop set, with some very special guests to be announced.

Headline acts are to be announced on Thursday evening.

The Friday and Saturday headliners will be announced this evening, Thursday, at 6pm.

The remainder of the line-up for the rest of the weekend is set to be unveiled in January.

Tickets are on sale at www.skiddle.com.

A crowd of 35,000 attended this year’s Highest Point, with festivalgoers enjoying the likes of Clean Bandit, Example, Kaiser Chiefs, Richard Ashcroft and Sigala.

