Lancaster's Highest Point festival in pictures

Organisers said everything went really well and people who went said it was a lovely festival atmosphere.
Festivalgoers enjoyed the likes of Clean Bandit, Example, Kaiser Chiefs, Richard Ashcroft and Sigala.
Families enjoyed the Big Family Day out on Sunday.
1. Highest Point festival
Clean Bandit at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.
2. Highest Point festival
Clean Bandit at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.
3. Highest Point festival
A crowd shot at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.
4. Highest Point festival
The crowd at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.
