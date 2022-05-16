Richard Ashcroft at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Lancaster's Highest Point festival in pictures

35,000 people went to Lancaster’s Highest Point festival at the weekend.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:32 pm

Organisers said everything went really well and people who went said it was a lovely festival atmosphere.

Festivalgoers enjoyed the likes of Clean Bandit, Example, Kaiser Chiefs, Richard Ashcroft and Sigala.

Families enjoyed the Big Family Day out on Sunday.

Highest Point festival

Clean Bandit at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Highest Point festival

Clean Bandit at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Highest Point festival

A crowd shot at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Highest Point festival

The crowd at Highest Point festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

