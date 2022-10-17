News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir through to final of Lancashire Choir of the Year competition

Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir is one of six finalists in the People's Choice Award category of Lancashire Choir of the Year 2022.

By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

A panel of experienced musicians whittled down the entries to come up with a final shortlist of six, which were announced last month.

The six finalists are:

Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir

Vote now for the People's Choice Award in the Lancashire Choir of the Year 2022 competition.

Blackpool Male Voice Choir

Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society (CPCAODS) - show choir

Red Rosettes Show Chorus

Aughton Male Voice Choir

Rossendale Male Voice Choir

The six choirs will all perform live at a special celebration event at the Charter Theatre in Preston on November 24.

Various category winners will be announced on the night, culminating with crowning of the winner of Lancashire Choir of Year 2022.

The People's Choice Award will also be announced, with voting now open.

Members of the public have until 12pm on Friday November 18 to vote.

Click here to cast your vote.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We knew Lancashire boasted many talented choirs, but the number and quality of entries we received this year has truly exceeded all our expectations.

"Our judges had a very difficult task in whittling all of the entries down to six, and now the public get to choose which choir is the true stand out for them.

"Singing is a great way of bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together, and I look forward to seeing how the public vote in the People's Choice category.”

For more information about the competition, visit the Lancashire Choir of the Year 2022 website here.

