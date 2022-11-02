Bombay Balti scooped the regional Restaurant of the Year title at this year’s Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) annual awards night.

The China Street restaurant was judged on its innovation, presentation of food, hygiene standards and customer service.

Later this month, Bombay Balti owner, Nazrul Islam Khan, is to appear in court charged with 10 food hygiene failings.

Bombay Balti won regional Restaurant of the Year at the 2022 Bangladesh Caterers Association annual awards night.

Industry expert and celebrity Greg Wallace, MBE with Tasmin Lucia-Khan were the hosts of the awards evening which took place at the Park Plaza, London. This year’s theme for the awards was Celebrating Success and Inspiring Others’ – a theme that is close to the heart and mission of BCA.

Nazrul Islam Khan said: “We are so proud. Our hard work and love for making curry has been recognised. Thank you BCA for this award. Thank you for recognising our talented team, our chef and importantly the contribution we are making to the curry industry.

"Times have been tough, times are still tough, and this award makes a big difference. It’s a triumph! We ask everyone locally to continue supporting us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bombay Balti on China Street, Lancaster.

Mr Munim, BCA president, said: “What a night! Congratulations to all the winners. BCA Awards celebrates the success of local restaurants, who are critical in keeping local communities thriving.”

Mr. Mitu Choudhury, the secretary general,added: “BCA Awards celebrates the very best of the Bangladeshi curry industry, shining a light on great local curry houses. All the winners are inspirational.”