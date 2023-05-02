News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster residents celebrate 'life-changing' £200,000 win on People's Postcode Lottery

Residents in Lancaster are celebrating after winning a share of £3.2m on the People's Postcode Lottery - with eight of them scooping £200,000 each.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st May 2023, 09:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:39 BST

A total of 752 people in the LA1 5 postcode area on the Marsh were announced as winners of April's Postcode Millions.

Eight people playing with full winning postcode LA1 5RS landed the biggest prizes, scooping £200,000 each.

The remaining 744 residents received cheques ranging from £1,965 to £7,860, depending on how many tickets they played with.

Danyl Johnson from People's Postcode Lottery with some of the lucky Lancaster winners, Isobel, Ria, Sara and Amie.Danyl Johnson from People's Postcode Lottery with some of the lucky Lancaster winners, Isobel, Ria, Sara and Amie.
Most Popular

Winners included James and Amie Walling, who were presented with their £200,000 prize by TV star Danyl Johnson.

After pulling the £200,000 cheque from its envelope, Amie said: "I'm shaking, thank you so much!

"I can't believe that. You never think you're going to win that amount. It's life-changing for us.

"It's something we never thought we would achieve. I'm lost for words."

James and Amie Walling receive their prize from Danyl Johnson of the People's Postcode Lottery. Image from People's Postcode LotteryJames and Amie Walling receive their prize from Danyl Johnson of the People's Postcode Lottery. Image from People's Postcode Lottery
James and Amie Walling receive their prize from Danyl Johnson of the People's Postcode Lottery. Image from People's Postcode Lottery

Amie and James said they are planning to buy a new house with their winnings.

Ria and Ross Plawecki were also among those to win £200,000.

The couple have a long list of things they want to do with their prize money including buying a new car and doing up the house.

"That's absolutely incredible!" said Ria, when she opened her envelope.

Ria and Ross Plawecki receive their prize from Danyl Johnson of the People's Postcode Lottery. Image from People's Postcode LotteryRia and Ross Plawecki receive their prize from Danyl Johnson of the People's Postcode Lottery. Image from People's Postcode Lottery
Ria and Ross Plawecki receive their prize from Danyl Johnson of the People's Postcode Lottery. Image from People's Postcode Lottery
"It'll make such a difference to people round here."

After visiting Lancaster to hand over the cheques to the residents, People's Postcode Lottery presenter Danyl Johnson said: "I couldn't be more pleased for all our lucky Lancaster players!

"What a great way to kick-start the bank holiday weekend - no doubt there will be plenty of celebrations taking place. Congratulations Lancaster!"

The People's Postcode Lottery prize is part of a draw promoted on behalf of Postcode Earth Trust, which provides regular grant funding to organisations that work to raise awareness and understanding of the natural, creative and built environment. Supported charities include National Trust, Friends of the Earth and Canal & River Trust.

Players are raising funds for charities and good causes across Britain and around the world.

To date, People's Postcode Lottery players have raised more than £1billion for thousands of deserving organisations.

