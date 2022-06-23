Lancaster nightclub remains closed after death of 22-year-old man following fight outside venue

Joshua Hughes, 22, died last Thursday (June 16) following an incident outside Glow nightclub on June 12.

Police arrived at the scene on Dalton Square at around 4.30am to reports that a man had been involved in an altercation outside the club causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Police have arrested one man since the incident but no charges have been filed at this stage.

Glow nightclub in Lancaster which has been closed for 10 days after the death of a 22-year-old man following a fight outside the club. Picture by Google Street View.

Tributes have since been laid opposite the club which remains closed as pressure to cut ties with the venue continues.

The club was then targeted the day after Joshua's death with its entrance on Mary Street splattered with blue paint.

The windows on the back entrance doors were also smashed with four out of five of them boarded up.

A fundraiser for the dad’s family and funeral costs has raised more than £9,800 so far.

Since the incident outside the nightclub, Glow has removed its Facebook page and moved to privatise other social media pages including Instagram.

Lancaster Guardian has attempted to contact Glow but has received no response.

On Google maps it says the venue is permanently closed.

Lancaster University's Students' Union has enforced a suspension on any groups in its organisation to work with the nightclub venue.

The announcement was released as they expressed being ‘deeply concerned by the lack of care taken for patrons’ of the venue on Mary Lane.

It follows the death of 22-year-old Joshua Hughes after an incident outside the club on Sunday (June 12).

A spokesman from LUSU said the nightclub "does not align with our values", adding: “We have not worked with them since the spiking epidemic at the start of the year and at that time did actively encourage our student groups to do the same. Any student group or club that enters into a new sponsorship agreement or relationship around hosting socials with this venue will be disaffiliated from the Students’ Union immediately without consultation."

Amy Merchant, VP Welfare, said: "I believe the position that the SU has taken is in the best interests of the welfare of our members. The union has a duty to put student welfare first, and we must act responsibly. I am really pleased that many of our student clubs and groups are welcoming this decision."

On June 16, Lancashire Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident.

DCI Jane Webb, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers. I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us. If you can help, please get in touch."

Last week a 31-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed pending further enquiries.