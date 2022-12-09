Lancaster hospice superstore wants to remove stigma around shopping in charity shops

The latest addition to St John's Hospice's chain of nine charity shops, the sustainable superstore combines clothing, homewares and furniture to make a unique shopping destination in Lancaster.

The shop, in the Kingsway Retail Park, has been expertly kitted out to please regular thrifters and novice charity shoppers alike.

Whether you're looking for unique gifts, vintage clothing, retro decor or even formal wear - you'll find it here.

A team photo outside the new St John's Hospice sustainable superstore in Lancaster.

Separated into sections, there are themed areas, rails of clothing and an area where you can get a fresh cup of coffee to drink while you browse, or take a seat and catch up on information and events from St John's Hospice.

The new store on Kingsway is St John's way to illustrate what they do, with their charity shops, to help reduce landfill, provide quality products at affordable prices and create a fun and ethical shopping experience.

Sophie Lea, head of retail at St John's Hospice, said: “We have worked really hard to create a new type of shop for our supporters that really showcases the beautiful things donated to raise money for St John's care, and invite customers who might not have shopped with us, or any charity shop, before to come and see what amazing things you can buy second hand.

“It seems it's more important than ever to do what we can to reduce waste. For example, we are working with a local community art group, The Good Things Collective, to feature local artists work which has been created with second hand and/or waste items and showcase what can be transformed with some imagination and love. They even made our fantastic shop sign from repurposed pallets, which we think looks gorgeous!

A customer making a purchase at the new St John's Hospice sustainable superstore.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard across the UK and for many, buying new simply isn't an option.

"We would like to remove the remaining stigma around shopping in charity stores by creating an inviting, visually pleasing space that provides good quality goods that don't break the bank, so that the old misconceptions around charity shopping are dismissed!”

The Sustainable Superstore is open 9.30-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

Christmas shopping at the new sustainable superstore on Kingsway retail park in Lancaster.

The coffee area at the new sustainable superstore on the Kingsway retail park in Lancaster.

Inside the superstore on Kingsway retail park in Lancaster.

Perusing the merchandise at the superstore on Kingsway retail park.

Charity superstore shoppers in the new shop at Kingsway retail park.

