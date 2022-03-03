Lancaster Grand Theatre cancel Russian National Ballet live performance in wake of war in Ukraine
In the light of the shocking events in Ukraine, Lancaster Grand have taken the decision to cancel the live performance of Swan Lake by Russian National Ballet on Sunday October 30 2022.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Lancaster Grand said: “This will have a significant financial impact on the theatre and will be very disappointing for all our loyal customers that have booked tickets in advance, but we feel under the circumstances this is the right course of action.
“All patrons who have booked tickets will be refunded and will be contacted by our Box Office Team in due course.
“We are currently looking to replace this date with another live Ballet company.”
For more information or to book tickets for a show visit here or call the box office telephone: 01524 64695 or email [email protected]
The Grand Theatre in Lancaster is one of the oldest theatres in England and the third oldest in Britain, having been in near continuous use since 1782.