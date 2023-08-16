News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster cobbler finds ‘Cinderella’ who abandoned broken sandals

A cobbler who mended a pair of broken shoes after discovering them outside his shop has found a "happy ending", saying: "Cinderella has got her shoes back."
By Hannah Cottrell, PA
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

Peter Corke, the owner of The Market Cobbler in Lancaster, discovered the tan wedges on the doorstep of his shop at around 7am on Saturday, noticing the strap had broken and come away from the sole on the left sandal.

The 61-year-old repaired the strap free of charge and placed a post on Facebook in an attempt to reunite the mended footwear with their rightful owner in a "city-wide Cinderella hunt".

On Tuesday, Mr Corke said a woman came to collect the mislaid shoes on behalf of her daughter and "insisted" on paying for their repair.

Peter Corke, who found the sandals on his doorstep on Saturday morning. Photo credit: Peter Corke/PA WirePeter Corke, who found the sandals on his doorstep on Saturday morning. Photo credit: Peter Corke/PA Wire
Mr Corke and the woman, who did not wish to be identified, instead agreed to donate £10 to Wolfwood wildlife and dog rescue charity.

Mr Corke, from Lancaster, told the PA news agency: "It's a happy ending, Cinderella has got her shoes back."

Recalling the moment the woman came to collect them, he said: "It was quite busy, with customers in and out.

"Normally, when someone comes in to collect their shoes I remember who they are.

"She said, 'I've come for the shoes,' and I couldn't remember who she was.”

The woman explained she had come to collect them on her daughter's behalf as she was "a little bit embarrassed" about the publicity following his Facebook post.

"The shoes are back with their rightful owner and Wolfwood have got a little donation that will help them," Mr Corke said.

"So a happy ending really. Cinderella has got her shoes back."

