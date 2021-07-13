Lancaster care home residents have been loving the Euros

The home has been decked out with flags and residents have been enjoying all the action over the past four weeks.

Everyone at the home has loved seeing Gareth’s team progress so far.

Fans of the beautiful game at Laurel Bank were delighted to be able to watch this year’s fixtures after the disappointment of last year’s tournament having to be postponed.

Residents and staff at Laurel Bank care home have been enjoying all the action at the Euros over the past four weeks.

Residents and staff have had a brilliant time getting together to watch the matches and celebrate with a cold beer and footie-inspired bar snacks whipped up by Head Chef Grant Pritchard.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Euros, we have watched pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans. It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all the home sides and especially England, we did amazingly well to get to the final.”

Activities co-ordinator, Jaime-Lee,said: “Although we didn’t win tonight, it has been a brilliant few weeks of football. The lads did us proud and made it all the way to the final, they played their hearts out. At least we haven’t got long to wait until the World Cup next year!”

The home's varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

