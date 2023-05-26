The youngster was hit as he crossed the road by a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call, police confirmed today.

The 11-year-old was initially taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after the collision, which happened just before 8.30pm on Thursday in Owen Road, close to the junction with Torrisholme Road.

However, he was later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where he remains in a critical condition.

The aftermath of the collision in Owen Road, Lancaster.

Speaking at a press conference today, Friday, Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander for Lancashire Police, said: “The most important thing to say is that my thoughts and prayers are with this little boy and with his family.

“The collision happened at just before 8.30pm on Owen Road in Lancaster at the junction with Torrisholme Road and involved a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call.

​”The boy, who is 11 years old and from the local area, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

"He remains in a critical condition and as I said our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Chief Supt Karen Edwards from Lancashire Police.

Chief Supt Edwards said a “full and thorough investigation” will be carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident.

​Lancashire Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who will be carrying out an independent investigation.

"We will, of course, co-operate fully with them but there may be some details we can’t go into as they will be subject to the IOPC investigation,” Chief Supt Edwards added.

The police chief said officer presence would be increased in the area this weekend.

​”I want to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their understanding and support during what was clearly a hugely distressing incident,” she said.

"There will be extra patrols in and around the area today and over the weekend and anyone with information or concerns should feel free to approach an officer.”​

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should contact 101.

The road was closed for some time following the incident but reopened early on Friday morning.

Highways officers were later at the scene repairing the traffic lights and bollards damaged in the collision.

After being notified by Lancashire Constabulary, the IPOC sent investigators to the scene and the police post-incident procedure to begin their enquiries and to start gathering evidence.

Initial evidence indicates the officer driving had activated his emergency equipment at the time the collision occurred, they said.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy, his family and all those affected by the incident.