Lancaster baby Luca born on same day as royal baby

Meet baby Luca who was born at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on the same day as the royal baby.

Laura Clark gave birth to Luca at 2.06am on Monday weighing 8lb4oz.

Luca was given a special royal teddy commemorating the birth.

Luca’s grandma Lisa Aston said: “Laura and dad Liam are over the moon and so in love with their very own Prince.”

Luca was the first one of four babies born at the RLI on the same day as the royal baby.

Build-A-Bear donated 1,000 teddy bears to 10 ‘royal’ hospitals, infirmaries and maternity units across the UK, including 100 being delivered to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The bears were gifted to babies born on the same day as the royal baby, with the remaining bears being distributed to those born in the coming days.