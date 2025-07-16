The BBC’s annual salary list for 2024/25 has been published and Blackpool born Zoe is very high up the list indeed.

See below for the top 15 highest paid stars at the BBC currently, including Zoe, as well as how much they earn.

The list does not include people who are paid through independent production companies or the BBC's commercial arm BBC Studios: this is why stars such as Strictly's Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly do not feature.

1 . Clive Myrie (14) Another BBC employee who presented General Election coverage was BBC News at One, Six and Ten anchor Clive Myrie. He also presents Music Matter on Radio 3 and got a £25,000 pay increase to reach a 2024/25 salary of £335,000 - £339,999. | Getty Images for P&O Cruises Photo Sales

2 . Sophie Raworth (13) BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten Sophie Raworth also presented UK General Election coverage, earning £350,000 - £354,999. She was paid £25,000 more than last year. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Naga Munchetty (=11) Naga Munchetty earned £355,000 - £359,999 in 2024/25 for presenting BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme, and UK general election coverage. She earned £10,000 more than in 2023/24. | Getty Images Photo Sales