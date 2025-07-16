Mishal Husain carried out an array of presenting duties for the BBC in the last year, including on Radio 4's Today programme, Today debates for Radio 4 and the UK General Election debates. She saw her pay fall slightly by £15,000 with a 2024/25 salary of £325,000 - £329,999.placeholder image
Mishal Husain carried out an array of presenting duties for the BBC in the last year, including on Radio 4's Today programme, Today debates for Radio 4 and the UK General Election debates. She saw her pay fall slightly by £15,000 with a 2024/25 salary of £325,000 - £329,999.

Lancashire's Zoe Ball amongst top 15 highest paid at the BBC yet again: salary details & who joins her

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Lancashire radio and television presenter Zoe Ball is amongst the top 15 highest paid at the BBC for another year.

The BBC’s annual salary list for 2024/25 has been published and Blackpool born Zoe is very high up the list indeed.

See below for the top 15 highest paid stars at the BBC currently, including Zoe, as well as how much they earn.

The list does not include people who are paid through independent production companies or the BBC's commercial arm BBC Studios: this is why stars such as Strictly's Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly do not feature.

Another BBC employee who presented General Election coverage was BBC News at One, Six and Ten anchor Clive Myrie. He also presents Music Matter on Radio 3 and got a £25,000 pay increase to reach a 2024/25 salary of £335,000 - £339,999.

1. Clive Myrie (14)

Another BBC employee who presented General Election coverage was BBC News at One, Six and Ten anchor Clive Myrie. He also presents Music Matter on Radio 3 and got a £25,000 pay increase to reach a 2024/25 salary of £335,000 - £339,999.

BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten Sophie Raworth also presented UK General Election coverage, earning £350,000 - £354,999. She was paid £25,000 more than last year.

2. Sophie Raworth (13)

BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten Sophie Raworth also presented UK General Election coverage, earning £350,000 - £354,999. She was paid £25,000 more than last year.

Naga Munchetty earned £355,000 - £359,999 in 2024/25 for presenting BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme, and UK general election coverage. She earned £10,000 more than in 2023/24.

3. Naga Munchetty (=11)

Naga Munchetty earned £355,000 - £359,999 in 2024/25 for presenting BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme, and UK general election coverage. She earned £10,000 more than in 2023/24.

DJ Scott Mills has presented both the Radio 2 early afternoon show and the breakfast show over the last year - along with helming the Pop Top 10 on BBC Sounds. It's earned him £355,000 - £359,999. That's a £40,000 raise compared to last year.

4. Scott Mills (=11)

DJ Scott Mills has presented both the Radio 2 early afternoon show and the breakfast show over the last year - along with helming the Pop Top 10 on BBC Sounds. It's earned him £355,000 - £359,999. That's a £40,000 raise compared to last year.

