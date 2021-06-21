Lancashire's newest road is Bob Barron Way

Bob Barron's contribution to Lancashire life will never be forgotten - there will always be a sign of his time here.

As the former Chief Engineer (Roads) at Lancashire County Council Bob was responsible for the design of motorways and roads all across the county and for the 50th anniversary celebrations of the M6 motorway.

But it is one of his final voluntary projects, carried out in retirement for his church, which now carries a road sign in his honour.

Remembered with love and with gratitude for his parish work. Bob Barron's wife Moira, daughters Louise and Lucy, son-in-law Peter and grandchildren Luke, Mary and Helena are pictured with Mike and Bridget Bryan at the naming ceremony.

A special drive and walkway has just been named after the retired civil engineer and highways boss at St Francis Hill Chapel, Goosnargh, near Preston..

The sign for Bob Barron Way was officially unveiled earlier this month. Bob, a Longridge resident for nearly 50 years was a parishioner at St Francis Hill Chapel for decades, joining the congregation after wife Moira became a teacher and later headteacher at the neighbouring St Francis' (Hill Chapel) Catholic Primary School on Horns Lane.

Daughter Lucy Barron said: "Family, friends and parishioners gathered for the unveiling of a name plate to mark ‘Bob Barron Way’, the drive and walkway which leads from the school to the church."

Father Sony, (Father Sony Joseph Kadamthodu) parish priest at St Francis, Hill Chapel, blessed the sign at the unveiling ceremony.

Fr Sony leading the blessing of the commemorative name plate with altar server Nikolai Grixti and Mike Bryan

Mike Bryan, a member of the property group at Hill Chapel, who arranged the dedication with his wife Bridget, said: ‘Bob gave freely of his time and professional skills for the benefit of our parish and school, without asking for anything in return. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his family, the good works and expertise he brought to this church and parish and for being a good friend to so many.’

Bob, who died a year ago at the age of 70 from cancer designed and managed the construction of the drive and walkway, which now bears his name. One of the first times the road was used was at his funeral.

Lucy said the route allows easier access for the disabled and for hearses: "Unfortunately there was's good access to the church before."

Bob grew up in Ribbleton, one of six siblings and attended Preston Grammar School and Liverpool University.

Bob Barron - The Bob Barron Way at Hill Chapel has been named in his memory

Bob's immediate family comprising wife Moira, daughters Louise and Lucy, son-in-law Peter and grandchildren Luke, Mary and Helena and friends Mike and Bridget Bryan were among those able to attend the ceremony. Three grandchidlren and two of Bob's siblings could not attend.

Louise said it was a wonderful way to remember her dad and thanked all involved in arranging the sign and dedication.

Lucty added: "I think he would be slightly embarrassed but he would be really proud. After retiring my dad spent a lot of time doing voluntary work and helping as part of the buildings committee at the Church. He loved going travelling and on cruises with my Mum and loved bird watching and sport, particularly Preston North End. "