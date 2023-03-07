Lancashire's Miss England "mobbed like royalty" during visit to India before Maldives bikini shoot

Jessica Gagen, 26, has been travelling the globe as she prepares to represent the country in the final of Miss World in two months time.

The model and aerospace engineering student went from being bullied at school for being ginger to becoming the first ever redhead to be crowned Miss England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has now spent the last two weeks abroad where she began by touring India visiting schools and orphanages.

Reigning Miss England, Jessica Gagen, being mobbed like royalty during a visit to India.

Photographs show how she was treated like royalty on her arrival as she was swarmed by hundreds of smiling children who were said to have loved her red hair.

She then flew from Delhi before being transported by speedboat to a luxury paradise destination in the Maldives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further images show Jessica wowing in a white bikini in a turquoise sea while staying at the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives exclusive luxury resort.

Jessica, of Skelmersdale, Lancs., said: "I’ve had the most incredible time exploring India.

The huge crowd during the visit to India.

"The people of India loved Miss England and did their utmost to look after me whenever I arrived at a new venue, greeting me with bouquets and showering me in petals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve particularly enjoyed learning about the culture and history of the country, and really enjoyed my visits to the magnificent Golden temple and the Taj Mahal is somewhere I’ve wanted to see my whole life.

"Working with orphanages has been a particular stand out.

"I’ve met hundreds of girls who’ve been abandoned simply because they’re female, such as the Unique home for girls in Jalandhar.

Jessica Gagen visiting Lions Public school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It struck me that the only reason I wasn’t discarded myself is because by some strike of luck I was born in a different country in different circumstances.

"These girls had the upmost appreciation for whatever education they were able to receive.

"I think it’s important I take these experiences with me and talk about them when I reach the UK in order to spread the message of appreciating our blessings to the children at home.

“I also really enjoyed my stay at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica wowing in a white bikini in a turquoise sea.

"The staff are so accommodating, the food was a real stand out and to top it off the water bungalow I stayed in had the most phenomenal views of the Indian ocean."

Jessica is currently completing an integrated master’s degree at the University of Liverpool and plans to apply to become an astronaut within the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also wants to use her Miss England platform to inspire young women to follow their dreams and be successful in male-dominated industries such as engineering

Jessica added: "I hope me winning Miss England as well as my aerospace passion will show girls that they can follow their dreams and goals and be whoever they want to be."

Since winning Miss England, Jessica said her confidence has grown and she hopes her individuality will help girls love their differences.

The model and aerospace engineering student went from being bullied at school for being ginger to becoming the first ever redhead to be crowned Miss England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “When I was growing up there was hardly anyone in the spotlight with red hair.

“I am soon to become a model with an engineering degree and I think that is amazing."

Angie Beasley, national director of Miss England says: “I would like to thank BOPA & Coventry Mercia Lions Club for their kind gesture to invite the Miss England team on the India tour.