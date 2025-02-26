One of Married at First Sight’s most talked about contestants - Lancashire’s Amy Kenyon - seems to have cleared up her relationship drama at last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4 show Married at First Sight (MAFS) sees contestants marry complete strangers and in the most recent series, one of the contestants was Blackburn wedding planner Amy Kenyon, 27.

During the show, Amy was married to prison education manager Luke Debono, 30, but by the end of the series, it was clear that their relationship had ended - Amy even dressed in black for the final episode as a nod to their relationship’s funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it wasn’t quite working out with hubby Luke, Amy did develop feelings for another husband altogether - Adam Nightingale who was married to Polly Sellman- and that couple also didn’t pass the show’s final decision.

Since MAFS stopped airing back in October, there has been lots of speculation online about whether Amy and Adam are really together - flamed by the fact they were seen seen on a luxury Virign cruise together last month.

This week however, the MAFS reunion episode aired which saw a return of the cast from the previous two seasons, and at last we seemed to get the answer to whether the couple were an item or not.

Former Married at First Sight bride Amy Kenyon from Blackburn. Credit: E4/Channel 4 | E4/Channel 4

Starting off with a rather obvious hint, Amy arrived at the reunion hand in hand with another wife, Holly, rather than Adam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the dinner party, the pair then did address their relationship, with the former St Wilfrid’s Church of England pupil letting on that she knew Adam fancied her but that she wasn’t sure how she felt.

The reunion episode also saw the return of the honesty box, which contains questions written for them by the experts, and having read the question that was in his box, Adam turned to the Lancashire contestant and said: “Amy, why do you think people are so keen to see us become a couple?”

In her reply however, Amy clearly friend-zoned Adam answering: “I think it's because we bring out the best in each other. We bounce off each other, and we have an amazing friendship. We're always laughing. You care about my feelings, I care about yours, and we just support each other through everything.”

A fellow bride, Kristina, questioned if there was room for their friendship to blossom into something more but Amy was quick to reply that she “can't comment” as that question wasn't in the honesty box whilst Adam agreed, adding: "I'm sorry, but if you want that question, you best go type it up!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another TV groom, Orson then asked if there had been any kisses between them, and Adam coyly said: "There's been no kissing… so far."

Their co-stars then clearly showed their support for the couple as they began chanting for them to kiss - but quite a clear sign in itself, Amy and Adam did not and instead promptly moved the conversation along by asking who was next to answer a question

Read More Is she going to ruin my fanjita?!: Charlotte Dawson shares childbirth fears in emotional post

In an interview away from the rest of the group, the pair again spoke about their partnership in a converstation which continued to spark intrigue.

Amy told the camera: "I'm not sure what the future holds for me and Adam. I don't think the book is fully closed" whislt Adam said "Maybe some little mini Adams could be on the cards? Or maybe we could just practice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If those final words left fans in doubt as to whether they would give it a go or not, Amy seems to have clarified that her and Adam are a definite no with an Instagram post she shared with her 150k followers.

Sharing photos from the reunion night, in the caption she wrote: “Reflecting on this journey, I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to put myself out there in search of my perfect person. While I may not have found the one, I’ve met some incredible people who will forever stay in my heart 🤍 This experience has taught me resilience, confidence, and the importance of staying true to myself and I’ve finally learnt to stop worrying about the opinions of others.

“Now, it’s time to close this chapter and look ahead to the future… who knows, maybe by 2035, I’ll have found my person”.