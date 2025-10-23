Lancashire radio and TV star Jordan North has shared all his party secrets in a new podcast released just yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capital Radio DJ Jordan from Burnley- who also lived and worked in Preston and Blackpool at various periods of his life- was a guest on his former Radio 1 colleague Arielle Free’s podcast this week.

Called ‘Party Sarters’, DJ Arielle invites her dream celebrity guestlist to join her as they talk about the best and worst parties they’ve ever been to, before getting into the details of their dream fantasy party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look at what Lancashire star Jordan had to say below - including his many shout-outs to our beloved Red Rose County.

What are Jordan’s partying habits?

The episode starts with 35-year-old Jordan sharing how his partying habits have changed, from being put to bed by Scott Mills at his first Radio 1 Big Weekend and going out four times a week to now only managing one night out a week - and even that usually ends with a sneaky early exit and a full day of recovery the following day!

Asked if he’s a party starter, Jordan said “No... I’m not a party starter. Does that make me boring?”

Arielle Free and Jordan North recording the Party Starters podcast | submit

Does he remember his first party?

Former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College pupil Jordan answered : “Yeah. So when I was younger, my mum and dad were always at parties because in the army there was a big drinking culture so they have what they call the mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were always in sergeant’s mess when I were younger. So on a Sundays they used to do a family day. It’s just where all the parents used to get pissed and they’d put a bouncy castle up and we’d just run, right, and they were like the first parties I remember. And then

“If there was a family mess on, none of us went to school on a Monday. It was so bad.

“There’d always be an after party so you’d go back and I just remember being like asleep on chairs or on some coats and everyone’s parents getting pissed, singing away to like the music.”

Do you remember your first birthday party?

Jordan told Arielle: “Weah, I was probably about five or six. It was in Burnley ‘cause we actually lived there then and it was like a proper, proper nineties party, like pasta parcels wrapped in newspaper, all the sandwiches were open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan North enjoying a Guiness at the Guild Ale House in Preston | Neil Cross

What is the worst party he’s ever been to?

The presenter, who has previously worked at Preston FM, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s radio and Preston based Rock FM, revealed that he would consider many showbiz parties as the worst.

Jordan, who was also runner up in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, explained: “I don’t bother going to them anymore but when I first got out the I’m a Celeb castle, I was like ‘ooh, I’ll go to these’. They’re so s****.

“It’s always like the atmosphere is not right. It’s always really weird.”

What is his ultimate party?

Jordan said: “I’d be back home so it would be in Lancashire somewhere. Maybe around Preston or Burnley, where I used to go out, ‘cause I could get all my mates and I know they’d be up for it... I’d be in like one of my local pubs or like a social club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Tom Finney Pub in Preston even gets a particular shout out before Jordan goes on to reveal the menu at his party- guinness and a picky tea buffet with vol-au-vents, sausage rolls, scotch eggs and meat and potato pies - Oddies in Burnely gets mentioned as one of the best suppliers.

Regarding the music, Jordan says: “There’ d be a dj, but it’d have to be like a proper wedding dj. So yeah, like it’d be all the classics ‘cause you wanna get the mums up and the dads as well... I’d also probably have a singer on as well.”

Revealing it would likely be an Elvis or Elton John tribute act, Jordan adds: “I’m a bit obsessed with Elvis and I’ve got a picture of him in me downstairs bathroom.”

As well as the music, Jordan says he fancies having some wrestlers to provide entertainment whilst the guest list will include his school friends and his family - although his youngest brother Bradley is likely to be the first kicked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan explained: “His party trick is to get naked and take his leg off. So he’s got one leg... and he shouts ‘naked bar’ ‘cause in the army, if you shout naked bar, everyone has to get naked and the last person to have the clothes on has to buy round of drinks. So he shouts naked bar to a point where, at my uncle’s funeral, when he was naked at the wake and people were drinking cider out of his leg, it was like ‘not sure this is normal, what normal families do’ so he’d definitely be the first to get kicked out. He’s a nightmare.”

Summing up his dream party, Jordan says: “You know when you’re back at home and it’s someone’s fortieth adn you just know it’s gonna be a good day.

“Proper good and it’s not expensive... and everyone will be pissed. Yeah. Proper pissed.

“They’ll be a fight in the car park as well, the kind you look forward to.”