Lancashire's Jordan North reveals a definite I'm A Celeb contestant but who else is rumoured?

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:21 BST

Lancashire radio presenter Jordan North this week let slip a definite I'm A Celebrity contestant but who else is rumoured?

Former I’m a Celebrity star Jordan from Burnley was speaking on his Capital Breakfast show this week about his predictions for the upcoming series.

During the conversation, the 35-year-old who lived in Preston as a teeneager, accidently seemed to reveal a definite for the line-up.

A confident Jordan said: “I don't have any official intel, but I've just looked at the list, and I reckon there's a good few names on there that I can guarantee are going in.

“Oti Mabuse I'm pretty sure of because I haven't seen her for over a year but I just...

“I was working with her on Big Brother last year and I'm pretty sure."

Jordan's radio co-star Sian Welby then replied: “Oti was originally one of the professional dancers on Strictly, wasn't she? So she's not busy this year - so potentially she could do it.”

Oti however is not the only rumoured contestant to be entering the jungle, take a look at the other supposed stars below. The actual line-up announcement won’t come until much closer to the new series start date.

Lancashire's Jordan North thinks he knows one of the new I'm A Celeb contestants but who else is rumoured?

1. Rumoured I'm A Celeb contestants 2024

Lancashire's Jordan North thinks he knows one of the new I'm A Celeb contestants but who else is rumoured? | Getty and ITV

Coleen Rooney is a 38-year-old TV personality and wife of Wayne Rooney.

2. Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney is a 38-year-old TV personality and wife of Wayne Rooney. | Getty Images

Tulisa Contostavlos is a 36-year-old singer and TV personality.

3. Tulisa Contostavlos

Tulisa Contostavlos is a 36-year-old singer and TV personality. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Ally McCoist is a 62-year-old former footballer turned pundit.

4. Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist is a 62-year-old former footballer turned pundit. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

