Lancashire star Coleen Nolan has revealed for the first time that she was once betrayed by one of her sisters and one of her ex-boyfriends!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born singer turned TV presenter Coleen made the confession whilst appearing as a panelist on the ITV show Loose Women recently.

Coleen, along with fellow panelists Kaye Adams, Mariella Frostrup and Jane Moore, were discussing a current storyline on the ITV soap Coronation Street, in which Debbie Webster caught her brother Carl sleeping with their other brother Kevin’s wife Abi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asking whether you could keep a secret from a sibling, Kaye turns to Coleen, who is an agony aunt for The Mirror, for her advice.

To gasps from the crowd, the 60 year-old replies: “It happened to me”.

Coleen explained: “"I was seeing somebody, actually living with them for two years, and then my sister ended up being with him.”

As more gasps came from the audience, the mum of three joked: “It’s like an episode of Corrie!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main image: Coleen Nolan. Inset image: Coleen's sisters, Bernie, Anne, Denise, Maureen and Linda Nolan. | various

Probed to reveal more about the betrayal, Coleen continued: “My other sister Maureen told me, and I kinda knew anyway. You know, you see the signals, you can see how they act. When we’re all there, I thought ‘hm, I’m not an idiot, there’s something going on’.

“Now luckily it was at the stage where I was already deciding in my own head that that I didn't really want to be with the guy so it wasn’t like I was completely oblivious and totally in love and all of that but it was still very shocking and quite hurtful.”

When Mariella jokes that the epsiode can’t have been any good for Nolan christmases, Coleen suprisingly replied: “Here’s the thing, we never fell out, ever, because I sat there and thought he’s not worth losing my sister over.”

As the panellists make impressed noises and the audience claps, Coleen adds: “And also- a bit snide of me really- I also loved sitting back and thinking ‘you two aren’t going to last’ and it didn’t!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked who she was more betrayed by, the former Celebrity Big Brother star said “Both but prabably more my sister at the time, I felt more betrayed [by her] but I don’t know, we grew up. There’s six girls and we all kind of had the same taste in guys, do you know what I mean? The difference with me is it was fight for the death when you first meet a guy and then once he picked which sister he want[ed], for me, they became like a future brother in law. That was it. Cut dead.”

“I remember seeing her for the first time after I found out - because we were working together. I was sharing her dressing room and then I found out, so I just walked in and I saw her go ‘eugh’ and she know that I knew, and I just walked in and went ‘Hi, can I borrow that lipstick’.”

Coleen is of course famously one of many siblings so the story will have left audiences wondering which of her other four sisters - Bernie, Anne, Denise and Linda - she is talking about, Maureen already being given the all clear.

It takes until the end of the conversation for the Blackpool born star to reveal it was indeed the late Bernie who dated her ex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen said: “It would have been hard for Bernie to face me I think and Maureen telling me gave me time to process it before I kind of met up [with Bernie]. And we were fine after that, honestly, absolutely fine.

“He didn’t last anyway and then Bernie was happily married to Steve so it was all good.”