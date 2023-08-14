From midnight until 9pm, a yellow warning is in place for rain in Preston, Blackpool and all surrounding areas.

What is a yellow warning for rain ?

The warning means you can expect rain throughout the day, which is heavy and persistent at times, and brings the risk of disruption to transport and infrastructure.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Lancashire today (Monday, August 14). Image: Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

What does this actually mean?

The MET office explains:

-There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

-There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

-Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures

-Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

-There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

What should you do?

The MET offers five main tips for staying safe in heavy rain:

1- Check if your property is at risk, if it is prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit [see below]

2- Ensure your safe from flooding by checking the flood advice in your area, charging mobile phones, parking your car outside the flood zone, prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding, store valuables up high, turn off gas water and electricity supplies

3- Consider whether it’s safe to drive. If you must: slow down, use main roads, use dipped headlights, give yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keep a bigger gap between vehicles

4- Do not drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.