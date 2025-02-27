A Lancashire town is the centre of a Tiktok video which has gone viral online.

A video depicting an American’s trip to Clitheroe in East Lancashire has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Blogger Faraway Lucy, also known as Lucy Ronan, makes a habit out of visiting various places across the UK as an American and posting her review videos online.

Last week, her “American in Clitheroe” video was posted on both channels and has gradually become a huge hit with online users.

It has amassed 450,000 views and 13,000 likes on Tiktok whilst the Instagram post also has nearly 9000 likes.

A video of an American visiting Clitheroe has gone viral online.

What does the video show?

Walking down Castle Street in Clitheroe, Lucy starts the video by saying: “I’m an American living in the UK and today I’m in Lancastershire visiting Clitheroe and I’m so friggin excited to see more of the state.”

Just as she wrongly calls Lancashire “Lancastershire” and refers to Clitheroe as a state, Lucy also pronounces the town’s name without the H, causing hilarity in the comments, for instance one Instagram user said: “CLIT HERO 💀😂 spot on girl well done !!”

The blogger then offers an explanation as to why she is in the Lancashire town, again complete with pronunciation errors.

Lucy said: “I’ve been looking for a shag rug for my new apartment in the Blackpool and one of you told me that the best place to find a shag is Clitheroe, this beautiful city in the Ribble [pronounced Ribbly] Valley. Sadly I could not find any shags but I did get to climb Pendle [pronounced Pend-lee] Hill and although it was a long hard slog, it was so worth it, the hike was so frigging beautiful.”

Having filmed herself climbing to the top of Pendle Hill and touching the summit, Lucy then shows her misty view and reflects: “I really need to climb more mountains in the Bowland [pronounced like the courtesy ‘bow’] Forest. A local told me it’s like this witch mountain and I like love Harry Potter so it’s so dope that you guys dedicated a mountain to Hermione.”

Back down on level land, Lucy adds “I of course got to see the quaint little Harry Potter city too. I loved the beautiful architecture” as she Zooms in on the comical witch figure outside The Cackling Witch shop and then Clitheroe Castle adding “the castle was so cool”.

“Also did Ice Spice found this cafe” she asks as the camera shows the Ice and Spice Cafe on King Street - “that’s like so funny maybe she like loves Harry Potter too. I don’t know.”

Lucy then ended the video by saying: “A local also told me that Tolkien [pronounced kine] is from here. I’ve never seen Star Trek but that’s so cool, this place is just really frigging magical.

“Anyway I had so much fun exploring more of my new home in Lancastershire so let me know where I should visit next in the UK.”

But why did the American visit Clitheroe?

Despite the video headline and contents, Lucy is not actually an American.

She is in fact from South London, and the ‘American in Clitheroe’ video is part of a series of skits she does online with the translation errors being deliberate gags.

Explaining why she does it, Lucy wrote online: “I sometimes pretend to be American on here to wind up the entire British population because my favourite hobby is being a menace to society”

Indeed Lucy’s videos often cause controversy as people are unable to tell that it is satire as one user commented on Tiktok: “You will’ve triggered so many Lancastrians with this one 😂”

One very much Lancastrian on Instagram wrote: “Omfg learn English 😂 my town deserves better 😂”

Other travel videos posted by the American Lucy include a trip to another Lancashire town, Blackpool.

You can watch all of Lucy’s videos on her Instagram or Tiktok pages.