Lancashire street where Ghandi stayed wins half a million on postcode lottery

Eighteen residents in Darwen scooped £30,000 each in Postcode Lottery’s weekly Street Prize and some of the winners halted traffic as they celebrated in the road outside their homes.

One player, Emma Hannon, 35, summed up the mood, saying: “It’s amazing to win with our neighbours. We’ve all been talking to each other and it’s really brought the street together.

“We’re already quite close, everyone is so friendly. It’s a really good neighbourhood and everyone looks out for each other, so it is incredible to share this win.”

Mum-of-one Emma, who shared the joy with warehouse operative partner Darren Glover, 34, added: “We can use this to make memories.”

It is not the first momentous event to happen on the street as spiritual and political leader Gandhi stayed overnight at No3 Spring Vale Garden Village when he visited a local textile mill during a UK trip in September 1931, the event being marked with a blue plaque on the house.

Now the street – which is split into two different postcodes - is buzzing for a different reason after Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt dished out winning cheques to the players. The winning postcode was BB3 2HS.

Overjoyed Mark Allen, 36, who has a two-year-old son is planning a new gaming tattoo to celebrate his win as well as a holiday.

The surface repair technician – who picked up the cheque with NHS worker wife Michaela, 33 – said: “This is unbelievable. It’s all I’ve been thinking about.

“I like gaming tattoos. I might get Sonic this time. My little boy loves that. Off the top of my head, I might also get the lottery logo in there.

“We’re also going to go on holiday in the winter when it’s cold here.”

Mum of three Denise Langford, 58 said: “It was amazing to win with everyone else

“One of my grandsons wants a bottle of Prime WWE. We’ll probably go on holiday, too. My grandchildren want to go to Florida.”

Stunned Julie Kelsall and husband Carl Hallworth landed £30,000 each and plan to extend their home to create room for their seven grandchildren and three dogs.

Full-time carer Julie, 55, said: “We’ll get the house sorted out. We got an extension, but we still need more rooms. We’ve got four bedrooms but need more. We’ll probably go up the way!”

HGV driver Carl, 48, said: “We had convinced ourselves that we’d just be winning £1,000.”

Couple Emma and Chris, who have two daughters aged one and three, are just back from their honeymoon on Santorini after tying the knot last month and want to spruce up their home with the money.

Self-employed dryliner Chris said: “We’ll get the garden done and the drive, and keep some money in the bank for a rainy day.”

Emma, who works in the family construction firm added: “It’s not every day that someone gives you £30,000.”

Talking of his plans, Amputee Ross Levett, 41, said: “I’ve not been away this year. I might organise a lads’ weekend in Majorca. They’ve treated me enough in the past, so it’s probably my turn to treat them.

“I might also look into a new bathroom. I’ve been needing one of them for a couple of years.”

The vape firm worker added: “It’s fantastic to win with the neighbours. There’s no jealousy because everyone has won.”

Meanwhile Sheila Middlehurst, 70, found out she’d won when she and husband Steve, 71, were filling up the car with petrol on a caravan holiday in Wales and they now plan to treat their family or perhaps themselves...

Mum-of-one Sheila said: “It means we can treat the three grandchildren. The eldest granddaughter is getting married in October. The middle one just graduated and the third one graduates next year. There’ll be a treat for them all.”

“We might treat ourselves to a better car.”

60 year-old nursery childcare assistant Yvonne Hampson who has three children and seven grandchildren said: “This means a lot. I’ve never won anything in my life.

“I need a new car. I’ve been looking and I don’t know what to get…maybe a Nissan X-Trail.”

At the bottom of the street, Neil Westhead, 32, revealed his win came just weeks after signing up.

The electrician – who got engaged to hairdresser Hayley Ryan, 33, last March – said: “This feels great, fantastic.

“We just bought the house three months ago and started playing Postcode Lottery as soon as we moved in. I got a £10 prize the first month and now £30,000!”

A few houses up, mum-of-three Cathy Rowles, 51, said “This will help towards the holidays. Hopefully I might get on a Med cruise next year now. I’m still in a bit of shock.” The mental health support worker is set to jet off to South Africa, the Greek isle of Lesbos for a friend’s wedding and a break with work pals in Benalmadena in Spain.

How it works

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. To find out more visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

Take a look at 13 pictures of the winners celebrating below

1 . Lancashire street's lottery win (1) Neighbours celebrate winning together | submit Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire street's lottery win (2) Mark Allen gets kiss from wife Michaela after picking up cheque | submit Photo Sales