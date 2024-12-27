Lancashire star Alfie Boe's sweet gesture to Britain's oldest man this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire singing sensation Alfie Boe helped Britain’s oldest man celebrate his 110th birthday this Christmas.

Britain’s oldest man, who survived being shot during the D-Day landings, celebrated his 110th birthday on Christmas Eve – with a wartime theme party in Derbyshire that had a surprising Lancashire guest.

Donald Rose was born on Christmas Eve, 1914, the same year Britain was plunged into the First World War and years later he served as a sniper and Desert Rat in North Africa, Belgium, Holland and Germany during World War Two.

He also did his duty with the Queen's Royal Regiment and earned a number of medals, including the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour, and one of the most famous decorations in the world, which is usually restricted to French nationals only.

This year, the sprightly centenarian celebrate his milestone birthday with a wartime theme party at his care home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

During the party, Fleetwood born singer Alfie suprised Donald by turning up via video call and serenading him with ‘Happy Birthday’ - to which the birthday boy responded: it’s “the best day I've ever had”.

Fleetwood's Alfie Boe serenaded Britain's oldest man Donald Rose on his 110th birthday.

Donald previously joked that his long life was down to his insides being 'pickled' by drinking sea water and eating dog biscuits during the war.

Mayor of Erewash Kate Fennelly, who presented him with a specially made cake, said: “Donald is a lovely character – and a true national treasure. The borough is proud to cherish him as its most senior resident.”

Carer Naomi Allsop addedd: "He's the oldest World War Two veteran in the UK - you learn about it at school, but being with him is something else.

"He thinks the men that fell are the heroes, and he doesn't see himself as one because he lived and they didn't. He's so lovely, he likes to sing a lot and tells funny stories. I've known Donald since he came to the home and we've been best friends ever since.

"He says there's no secret to living a long life - but reckons his insides have been 'pickled' by drinking sea water and eating dog biscuits during the war."

Donald has lived at the care home since 2020 and has one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Donald’s son David, who is in his 70s, said simply: “He’s my father, he’s my hero.”

Before arriving at Canal Vue, he had lived in Westcott, Surrey with his late wife Jeannette of 55 years before moving to Derbyshire in 2000 when she passed away.

Surrey-born Donald signed up to the British Army as a 25-year-old in 1939.

He served in the Queen’s Royal Regiment, in Guilford, with the 7th Armoured Brigade and fought on the front-line during World War Two.

Donald joined the Eighth Army as a ‘Desert Rat’ under Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery in Africa and as part of the liberation of Italy and France.

In May this year Donald was honoured with a special Spitfire flyover as part of a series of events to commemorate World War Two.

His festive birthday celebrations come weeks after Donald attended a glittering London bash for The Not Forgotten veterans’ charity.