The producers of the award-winning production of 'Sister Act The Musical' say they are delighted to announce that stage and screen star Wendi Peters will play ‘Mother Superior’ in the UK and Ireland tour, which comes to Blackpool this Summer.

Blackburn born Wendi will be sharing the prominent role alongside fellow Coronation Street actress Sue Clever and theatre star Lori Haley Fox, although Lancashire audiences can be assured that local lady Wendi will take to the stage in her own county.

Who is Wendi Peters?

55-year-old actress Wendi Peters is best known for her role as Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV’s Coronation Street between 2003–2007 and again in 2014. Cilla was the love interest of iconic character Les Battersby after his split from wife Janice, played by another Lancashire actress Vicky Entwistle.

The mum of one was also a series regular called Cook Jenkins in CBBC’s Hetty Feather and has starred in BBC One's Doctors and ITV's Midsommer Murders.

Alongside her screen work, Wendi's many stage credits include Diane in the European premiere of You Are Here at the Southwark Playhouse, Madame Latour in the National Tour of John Cleese’s Bang Bang, Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre, and national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, Quartet, Oh, What A Lovely War! and Rutherford & Son.

Wendi peters to star as ‘mother superior’ in award-winning Sister Act The Musical at the Winter Gardens.

What is Sister Act The Musical?

Based on the Hollywood film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, the musical is described as a "sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music [which] tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own."

Sister Act the Music has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin, Front Row Productions, Evolution Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Robbie Wilson and Curve.

When it is coming to Blackpool?

Sister Act will be visiting Blackpool from Monday 15, July to Saturday, 20 July 2024.

Tickets are available to buy online here and prices start from £21.

What has Wendi said about her role?

Wendi said, “I’m so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood’, getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I’m excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel good show!”

Who else is in the musical?