Lancashire sight loss charity Henshaws names new CEO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sally Daniels has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of the sight loss charity, Henshaws.

She has been Interim Chief Executive Officer for the past ten months and, following a rigorous recruitment process, has now taken on the role on a permanent basis, with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally, who joined Henshaws as Finance Director in December 2021, says: “As I approach the two-year anniversary of my time at Henshaws I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to lead the organisation as CEO.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Daniels, the new Henshaws CEO

“We are fortunate to have an extremely experienced senior management team and Trustee Board. Together we will be working hard to create an exciting future for Henshaws, supporting more people to go beyond expectations and live more independent lives.”

Sally studied history at the University of Swansea and later completed a Post Graduate Certificate in Education at Bath University.

Between 1997 and 2010, she worked for Zurich Insurance where she qualified as a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and went on to become the lead accountant for the Zurich Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following seven years in Croatia, where she set up a tourism business and raised her family, she returned to the UK and to her career as an accountant.

As CEO, Sally will work with the Board of Trustees and the Senior Management Team to develop and deliver a strategy taking Henshaws into its 200th year and beyond.