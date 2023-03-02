Lancashire Post moves back into Preston city centre after striking innovative deal with UCLan

The collaboration between the Post and the university's leading journalism department will mean the historic title will be based back in the city centre of Preston at the university's state of the art Media Factory.

The move, back to the heart of the community, will give staff access to modern office space for hybrid working and meetings, with access to parking and walking distance to the railway station which is situated on the West Coast mainline. Staff from across the North West's editorial or commercial departments will be able to use the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the existing Preston office will close its doors on Monday March 13.Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette editor Nicola Adam, herself a Google-sponsored graduate of UCLan's Journalism Leadership and Innovation course, said she is delighted to help lead the project before moving to her new group role as Publishing Editor.

UCLan's Preston campus

She said: "This is fantastic news for our staff and titles as it means the best of both worlds with hybrid working and access to a flexible office with great transport links, not to mention a host of other facilities including a cafe in the building and parking.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for innovative thinking around journalism and partnerships and will provide opportunities for the journalists of the future and for meaningful collaboration with the university as we rethink the industry and demands of younger audiences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr François Nel of the Media Innovation Studio at UCLan said: "Journalism has been taught in Preston since 1962, making it the oldest such university programme in England and our special relationship with the Lancashire Post goes back at least that far."There is no doubt this strong industry-academic partnership has been key to why The Guardian University Guide 2023 shows we remain amongst the very best. We are ranked No 1 in the North West and amongst the Top 20 nationally for Journalism and Publishing."Our relationship has also fed into the pioneering and ongoing innovation at the LEP and the wider organisation. Having those colleagues as neighbours will no doubt ensure we all remain at the cutting-edge of our fields and relevant to the communities we serve."